81-year-old Hazare weak on third day of hunger strike

On the third day of his indefinite hunger strike, renowned Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader Kisan alias appeared feeble, but in fine spirits here on Friday.

A team of medicos who examined on Friday said his blood pressure and blood sugar levels have asignificantly' shot up, but declined to elaborate on the octogenarian's condition.

In a surprise development Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s former apologized to the veteran anti-corruption activist for certain statements by the (NCP)

On Thursday, Malik had accused Hazare of being a "RSS and Sangh Parivar agent", but the party immediately distanced itself from his remarks.

"The NCP has nothing to do with his (Malik's) statement If it has hurt Hazareji, I deeply apologise to him," Pawar said on Friday.

After Malik's statement, an angry Hazare had warned that he would consider filing a defamation case and has even refused to meet some NCP leaders since yesterday.

Under the banner of ' Satyagraha', Hazare, 81, launched his indefinite hunger fast from Wednesday (January 30, Martyrs Day) at his village Ralegan-Siddhi for implementation of his 3-point long-pending demands.

They include the immediate appointment of Lokpal at the Centre, Lokayuktas in all states and implementation of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission Report on the farmers.

--IANS

qn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)