Microsoft plans AI training hub in Louisville, US

-
ALSO READ
Novel algorithm can 'de-bias' data for artificial intelligence
New AI model can generate high-quality but fake UN speeches
'India can leap ahead with AI in healthcare'
CarveNiche, Microsoft launch Math learning programme
Facebook research wants to build more capable AI using self- learning methods
-
To help manufacturing businesses and healthcare incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their work, software giant Microsoft has decided to establish a training hub in Louisville, US.
According to top officials in Mayor Greg Fischer's administration, the company plans to hire four "fellows" per year from the Louisville community who will learn AI skills through the company's proprietary curriculum, web portal wdrb.com reported on Thursday.
The initiative would also focus on other technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) and data science as well.
The deal requires Metro government to support and promote the project, but no public money is involved.
Louisville officials added that the project would be "entirely complimentary" and not duplicative of a recently announced partnership between the University of Louisville and IBM focused on technology training, the report said.
The new Entrepreneur Center at 900 E. Main Street, Louisville is likely to be the physical location of the Microsoft office.
--IANS
rp/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU