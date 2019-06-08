ZTE's 5G phone may debut in Europe soon: Report

Chinese is set to release its first handset, the Pro 5G, in this year.

The company is working closely with three mobile carriers that would carry ZTE's Pro The carriers include China Telecom, and China Unicorn.

The Pro is a solid flagship on paper, the GizmoChina reported late on Friday.

The features a 48MP f/1.7 primary camera, a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens in a triple rear camera set up.

There is also a 20MP front camera for selfies.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon with X50 5G modem and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

--IANS

ksc/mag/

