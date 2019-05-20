Facebook research wants to build more capable AI using self- learning methods

-
Facebook is expanding its areas of research in robotics to build better AI with the help of self-supervised learning.
As Engadget reports, the social networking giant shared details about three additional areas of research, including model-based reinforcement learning (RL) to enable robots that can teach themselves through trial and error using direct input from sensors, teaching the ability to explore using human-like curiosity, and how to feel physically using predictive deep-learning model.
The researchers were able to get a six-legged robot to teach itself to walk. Using the RL algorithm, the hexapod learnt how to walk in a matter of hours instead of days.
