Accused of theft, teenager beaten to death

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A 16-year-old boy was beaten to death by six men here on Tuesday after he allegedly entered a house to steal valuables, police said. Three men have been held.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the boy was thrashed in Mukundpur area. She said a case of culpable homicide had been registered against the accused.

"Three accused have been arrested while three others are absconding," the officer said.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 13:32 IST

