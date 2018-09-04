Accused of theft, teenager beaten to death

A 16-year-old boy was beaten to death by six men here on Tuesday after he allegedly entered a house to steal valuables, police said. Three men have been held.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the boy was thrashed in Mukundpur area. She said a case of culpable homicide had been registered against the accused.
"Three accused have been arrested while three others are absconding," the officer said.
--IANS
