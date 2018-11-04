Migrants heading to US apply to Mexico for asylum

Over 3,200 Central Americans who had been heading towards the US, have now applied to for asylum over the past two weeks, the government said.

The applicants, mainly Hondurans, were part of a massive caravan of migrants headed on foot towards the US, reports

In a joint statement on Saturday, and said a total of 3,230 were received to date.

With US taking an increasingly hostile stance towards the migrant caravan, many have opted to try and remain in

More than 400 of the applicants have decided to abandon the procedure and have asked to be deported, officials said.

"It is a migratory exodus," said last week, adding the migrants were fleeing poverty and a lack of opportunities.

Authorities estimate the first caravan includes 5,347 people at this point, with 4,347 making their way north through state of Veracruz and another thousand travelling through the southern state of

