A militant on Tuesday shot dead a and his personal in Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the authorities to call out the in town, officials said.

While the died instantly when was targeted outside a hospital where he worked, the latter succumbed to his at the where he was flown.

Doctors at the hospital said succumbed to his

Authorities are now flying his body to where the has been called out to assist the civil administration to maintain law and order.

Magistrate told reporters that had been suspended as a precaution.

The militant fled from the scene with the service rifle of the

A cordon and started after the killing failed to lead to the assassin.

--IANS

sq/mr/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)