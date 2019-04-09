Militant kills RSS leader, guard in J&K town (4th Lead)

-
A militant on Tuesday shot dead a RSS leader and his personal security officer in Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the authorities to call out the Army in Kishtwar town, officials said.
While the security officer died instantly when RSS leader Chandrakant Singh was targeted outside a Kishtwar hospital where he worked, the latter succumbed to his injuries at the Jammu Medical College Hospital where he was flown.
Doctors at the hospital said Chandrakant Singh succumbed to his critical injuries.
Authorities are now flying his body to Kishtwar where the Army has been called out to assist the civil administration to maintain law and order.
Kishtwar District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana told reporters that Internet services had been suspended as a precaution.
The militant fled from the scene with the service rifle of the security officer.
A cordon and search operation started after the killing failed to lead to the assassin.
