Militants kill bank guard in Kashmir

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Militants killed a bank guard on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said militants fired at Tariq Ahmad Wani in Aabghar village of Tral area.

"He was shifted to a hospital and then taken to Srinagar for specialized treatment but he succumbed to his critical injuries," a police officer said.

Wani worked as a bank guard and was employed by a private security company.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:44 IST

