Militants kill bank guard in Kashmir

Militants killed a bank guard on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Police said militants fired at Tariq Ahmad Wani in Aabghar village of Tral area.
"He was shifted to a hospital and then taken to Srinagar for specialized treatment but he succumbed to his critical injuries," a police officer said.
Wani worked as a bank guard and was employed by a private security company.
--IANS
sq/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
