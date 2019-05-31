Military ties with US 'stable': China

The relationship between the armed forces of and the US is stable and the two sides have been engaging in normal exchanges and communication, China's said.

"The relationship between the two armies is generally stable," Wu Qian, for the Ministry of National Defence, was quoted as saying by on Thursday.

However, Qian maintained that and the US should build a coordinated, cooperative and stable relationship and work hard to make military-to-military ties a stabilising factor for the China-US relationship.

"China has been resolute in fighting against provocations by the US in fields including trade," Qian said, adding that the has unwavering resolve in safeguarding the security of national sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensuring the Chinese people enjoy happy lives.

--IANS

vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)