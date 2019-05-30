JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Defence-Security

Pralhad Joshi: Four-term BJP MP from Dharwad (Profile)

Rajnath Singh: RSS activist turned Home Minister (Profile)

Business Standard

Two BKI militants arrested in Punjab

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

The Punjab Police's Intelligence wing on Thursday said it averted terror attacks in the state with the arrest of two members of an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module.

A police spokesperson said the duo have been identified as Jagdev Singh and Ravinderpal Singh, who were allegedly providing funds and weapons to sleeper cells on the directives of Kulwinderjit Singh, who is currently in Malaysia.

The State Special Operations Cell had received a specific input that BKI operative Kulwinderjit Singh, along with his associates, had planned to target leaders of a specific community to spread terror and disturb communal harmony in the state.

--IANS

vg/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 20:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU