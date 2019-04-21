Millions using '123456' as password: Security study

Millions of people are using easy-to-guess passwords on sensitive accounts, with "123456" being the most widely-used on breached accounts, suggests a study.

The study by the UK's National Cyber Centre (NCSC) helped to uncover the gaps in cyber-knowledge that could leave people in danger of being exploited, the reported on Sunday.

For its first cyber-survey, the NCSC analysed public databases of breached accounts to see which words, phrases and strings people used.

Top of the list was "123456", appearing in more than 23 million passwords. The second-most popular string, "123456789", was not much harder to crack, while others in the top five included "qwerty", "password" and "1111111".

The most common name to be used in passwords was "Ashley", followed by "Michael", "Daniel", "Jessica" and "Charlie".

When it comes to football teams in passwords, "Liverpool" came first and "Chelsea" second. "Blink-182" topped the charts of music acts.

People who use well-known words or names for a put themselves people at risk of being hacked, said Ian Levy, of the NCSC.

"Nobody should protect sensitive data with something that can be guessed, like their first name, local football team or favourite band," he said.

expert Troy Hunt, who maintains a database of hacked account data, said picking a good was the "single biggest control" people had over their

"We typically haven't done a very good job of that either as individuals or as the organisations asking us to register with them."

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)