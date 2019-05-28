JUST IN
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell welcome their first child

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Star couple Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have had a daughter, their first child.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Mara took to Instagram on Monday to share a photograph and wrote: "We had a baby a couple of weeks ago... Here are her feet."

This is the first child for Mara, while Bell shares a 5-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood, reports usatoday.com.

The couple co-starred in the 2015 superhero movie "Fantastic Four" and married in Los Angeles on July 15, 2017.

