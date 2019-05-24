Bengal sends 6 Muslims to Lok Sabha, 2 less from 2014

is sending six Muslims to the 17th -- two less than the last

The Mamata Banerjee-led with five Muslim MPs has the most number of parliamentarians from the community in the state and the one.

Of the five members, Arambagh Aparupa Poddar, who retained her seat by a slender margin, accepted Islam after her marriage and is now known as Afrin Ali.

Bengali and Basirhat seat winner would make her parliamentary debut. Other two debutants from the community are (Jangipur) and

Sajda Ahmed from Uluberia also retained her seat.

retained his Maldaha South Seat after a close fight.

Prominent Muslim MPs from Bengal of the outgoing who bit the dust this time include Mausam Benazir Noor, who had won on a Congress ticket but joined the only to go down to BJP's Khagen Murmu.

CPI-M's Mohammad Salim, a in the outgoing Lok Sabha, lost his security deposit from his old constituency Raiganj.

The outgoing 16th Lok Sabha had 23 Muslim MPs, the most being from the Congress and the Trinamool while the representation from the community in the 15th and 14th Lok Sabha was 30 and 34 respectively when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

The highest number of Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha was elected in 1980 (49). This fell to 42 in 1984.

--IANS

bdc/ssp/mr/vd

