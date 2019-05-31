Mimi slams trolls for ignoring Gambhir's parliament photo

and newly elected Chakraborty, whose and shirt-clad look against the backdrop of Parliament House drew a backlash on social media, has called out trolls for ignoring Gautam Gambhir's casual photograph.

A scribe questioned on if the "fashion police" had attacked Gambhir, a BJP from East Delhi, yet.

"Or only for the women? I think is looking great," the scribe wrote.

It drew the attention of Mimi, who represented the in Jadavpur.

She commented: "No, they didn't ma'am. It's only because we are women probably, but looks great."

Gambhir was dressed in a casual round neck t-shirt, and held up his identification card to pose in front of the iconic parliament building.

Mimi's picture was widely circulated on the Internet as she posed alongside Nusrat, the Basirhat MP, who was dressed in fitted pants and a zipped peplum top.

A section of users commented that they should have chosen Indian traditional wear to parliament, instead of looking like "tourists".

--IANS

rb/bg

