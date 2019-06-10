Minister Puri draws flak for 'distasteful' tweet

BJP leader and for for Housing and Urban Affairs Puri's attempt at cracking a joke at the dwindling influence of the in the country's polity seems to have not gone down well among many users.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician tweeted a photo of a signboard written 'Sala Congressi' in which he wrote: "This is what they call a 'Conference Room' in Italian. Interestingly, it also has its back against the wall!"

The word "sala" is often used as a slang to refer to an idiot.

Reacting to the tweet, of the wrote, "I am shocked and really disappointed to see this tweet from you, of all the people. Is this what you need to do to prove your loyalty? I thought you were a well bred who is now a and you would set an example of good conduct for the rest to follow. How declasse".

"What a cheap man. Thought he would be better than the tabela crowd, being from services but alas. High hopes from anyone who joins BJP," a female user wrote.

"Sir, you are a and have been a as well. Unfortunate that a person at such a position will share this on public platform. Please set standards of your office. Best wishes!" wrote another.

The tweet also led some to the meaning of Sala Congressi only to find that it means conference hall in Italian, while others made memes saying "Sala Halwa Puri" that features a photo of the Minister.

"In very BAD Taste indeed !! Sad our Ministers are down to these standards. Pl rise above this petty things in life. To top it all MR has liked it," wrote another user.

"With due respect, Its very distasteful sir and an unbecoming of a former as well as a current union minister," said another user.

Recently, the Minister took a swipe at for announcing the scheme of providing free-ride to women in buses and Metro trains without making any proposal, given the holds 50 per cent ownership of the (DMRC).

