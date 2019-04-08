BJP never hesitates to take bold steps, says Union Minister Puri

Union Housing and Puri on Monday said the 'BJP never hesitated to take bold steps.'

" said is going to attack again, but the BJP has falsified the claims. BJP's fight is against terrorism, not against Pakistani civilians. The will strike again if needed, but not against civilians. government should take the responsibility to stop terrorism in their country," Puri told here.

Launching an attack on and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Hardeep said that the two parties that used to abuse each other have now formed an alliance only to defeat the BJP in UP. He also alleged that the Opposition wants a hung parliament to use it for their personal benefits.

Talking about BJP manifesto, he said: "His party is in the poll with positive agenda like smart city programme, Swachch Bharat and Mudra Yojana. Apart from all this, there are several other flagship schemes launched by the BJP government. BJP sanctioned 80 lakh houses in the last five years."

" will become a 5 trillion US dollar economy by 2024 and third-biggest economy by 2029. Moreover, poverty will be bought down to a single digit by 2024," he said, while accusing the of not mentioning the middle-class economy in its manifesto.

Narendra Modi, along with on Monday released the party's manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)