Istanbul mayoral candidates to hold live TV debate

The two mayoral candidates for Turkey's largest city on Monday agreed to hold a televised debate ahead of a fresh election, slated for June 23.

Addressing a joint press conference in Istanbul, of the ruling Justice and Development (AKP) and of the main opposition Republican (CHP) Engin Altay announced that their candidates would participate in a live TV debate on June 16.

The debate, the first of its kind in in more than a decade, pits CHP's Ekrem Imamoglu against AKP's Binali Yildirim, a former Prime Minister, reported.

Imamoglu won the previous election, held on March 31 by a narrow margin, but the result was annulled and a re-run of the election was called by the over AKP's allegations of irregularities in the voting.

