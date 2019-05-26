Minor's body found under Delhi flyover, youth held

The police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old boy whose body was recovered from under a flyover in the capital's Khajuri Khas area on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday. The deceased was reported missing for the last 12 days.

"The boy was reported missing on May 14 by his family members who live in the Nehru Vihar area. On Saturday night we recovered his boy. A youth living in the neighbourhood has been arrested in connection with the case," said Atul Kumar Thakur, of Police (North-east Delhi).

The arrested person has been identified as Danish Ali (28). During interrogation, Ali confessed to the crime in question and told the police that he had picked up an argument with the deceased boy who had told him not to sit in front of his house.

The police have not ruled out the chances of sexual assault before the murder and are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm their suspicion.

"Ali is claiming that he killed the boy just because the latter told him not to sit in front of his house. However, we doubt his claims and are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain whether the deceased was sexually assaulted before being killed," said a senior police officer, who did not wish to be identified.--IANS

