Miranda Kerr constantly snacks

Model Miranda Kerr is constantly snacking to keep morning sickness at bay in her third pregnancy.
She told Britain's Grazia magazine: "I've had morning sickness with all of the, With Flynn I had it, with Hart I had it, and now I have it again. Hopefully it will dissipate. It helps when I'm constantly snacking.
"I've just had a ginger apple shot. Ginger tea helps. Fresh ginger and hot water with a little honey and lemon."
Kerr, the KORA Organics founder, has no idea if she ever experiences a "pregnancy glow" but does not think she has many skin problems when she's expecting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: "I've heard of the pregnancy glow, but I don't really look in the mirror much so I don't really notice. I don't really have time. Who has time to sit there and... My skin is pretty consistent, luckily, but then I'm really consistent with my routine."
Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel announced last month they were expecting another baby.
