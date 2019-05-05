-
Naomi Campbell never cared about "fame" or "celebrity" at the height of her supermodel success.
Campbell told Britain's Grazia magazine: "I adore Gigi and Bella, I embrace them, they are hard-working girls. So I can only speak for my generation of women, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Stephanie Seymour, Tatjana Patitz, Kate Moss.
She added: "We never cared about fame, we never thought about the word 'celebrity'. We just kept on working and it was for the creativity and the prestige. It was a smaller knit industry."
Campbell said that she and her peers were often baffled by the interest in their lives - and she was stunned to realise even what she had for breakfast was headline news, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She added: "We were equally as surprised at the curiosity in our lives. I remember waking up in Milan and being shocked to see a report about what I'd eaten for breakfast the day before on the front page of a newspaper."
