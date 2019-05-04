Priyanka Chopra is a sucker for sparkle

If Jonas looked like a million bucks at 2019 red carpet, it was courtesy her sparkling ensemble and glittering jewels, which were priced over a whopping Rs 1.8 crore.

Priyanka made a stellar statement at the music awards in on Wednesday night. She chose a stunning white embellished Haute Couture gown reports pagesix.com.

She started off with a pair of & Co. diamond-studded hoop earrings worth $5,600 and a matching pave bracelet for $12,000, both from the brand's T collection -- but the real bling was around her neck.

The 36-year-old layered on Tiffany's HardWear Ball Pendant worth $11,000, Victoria Graduated Line costing $55,000 and Circlet diamond for $165,000.

She topped it all off with a trio of rings: a T Wire Ring worth $2,300, T Two Chain Ring and another T-Wire Ring in white gold costing $850 and $825 respectively.

She completed her look with a pair of nude PVC stilletos from Yeezy, priced safely close to Rs 50,000 and a Swarovski-embellished and feather bag worth $3,620.

On the acting front, the "Isn't It Romantic" star has wrapped up filming "The Sky is Pink", directed by She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with

