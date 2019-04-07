Mirwaiz Umer decides to appear before NIA in Delhi

Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq on Sunday decided to appear before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi for questioning in the terror funding case, a Hurriyat spokesman said.
The NIA had recently served a third notice to the Mirwaiz asking him to appear before the agency in Delhi on April 18 after he had expressed security concerns regarding his visit to the national capital while responding to the two notices served to him by NIA earlier.
A spokesman of Mirwaiz-headed Hurriyat group said that the Mirwaiz will travel to Delhi for the questioning, and he will be accompanied by Hurriyat executive members including Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and Masroor Ansari.
"Despite repeated attempts to hold the questioning in Srinagar, the NIA refused to conduct it in Srinagar and has said that it would take care of the security concerns expressed by the Mirwaiz.
"It is unfortunate that they are insisting on the investigation in Delhi. It has been decided in the Hurriyat executive meeting held today (Sunday) that the executive members will accompany Mirwaiz to New Delhi," the spokesman said.
"People are deeply anguished by the harassment of Mirwaiz," he added.
The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat has, however, appeared people to remain calm and peaceful.
