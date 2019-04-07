Mirwaiz Umer decides to appear before NIA in Delhi

Senior separatist leader Umer Farooq on Sunday decided to appear before the (NIA) in for questioning in the terror funding case, a said.

The NIA had recently served a third notice to the asking him to appear before the agency in on April 18 after he had expressed security concerns regarding his visit to the national capital while responding to the two notices served to him by NIA earlier.

A of Mirwaiz-headed group said that the will travel to for the questioning, and he will be accompanied by members including Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and

"Despite repeated attempts to hold the questioning in Srinagar, the NIA refused to conduct it in and has said that it would take care of the security concerns expressed by the Mirwaiz.

"It is unfortunate that they are insisting on the investigation in Delhi. It has been decided in the Hurriyat meeting held today (Sunday) that the members will accompany Mirwaiz to New Delhi," the said.

"People are deeply anguished by the harassment of Mirwaiz," he added.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat has, however, appeared people to remain calm and peaceful.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)