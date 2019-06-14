Imran Khan in seating gaffe at SCO summit

Pakistan's Khan broke the at the opening ceremony of the (SCO) summit held in Kyrgyzstan's capital and was for the embarrassing move.

In a video shared on the official handle of Khan's ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the is seen sitting while other leaders and dignitaries stood to welcome various heads of states arriving in the hall on Thursday.

He stood briefly when his name was announced and then seated himself again before the others did in a breach of protocol.

Khan was by the netizens for the gaffe after the video went viral.

"Must study the decorum of diplomatic visits to make some mark in future Mr Khan," one user wrote.

"This man has been installed as PM by the establishment. They can't make him a statesman. He doesn't even know the ABC of diplomacy," said another user.

"He may be thinking of his next marriage. Hence absent minded," tweeted another.

This was not the first time Khan made a faux pax at an international forum. He earlier broke the at the 14th (OIC) summit held in earlier this month.

During his brief encounter with the Saudi on the sidelines of the summit, Khan angered Saudi netizens when he walked away after speaking to Salman's without waiting for the message to be translated to the

