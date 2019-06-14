Special teams set up to trace missing Kochi police officer

The has set up three special teams to trace one of its Circle Inspectors, who went missing on Thursday, said on Friday.

V.S.Nawaz, who was attached to Central station, had recently got his transfer orders.

According to a missing complaint registered by his wife with the station, Nawaz returned from work in the wee hours of Thursday, changed his dress and went out again.

Before he disappeared, Nawaz had messaged his cousin asking him to send his mother to his house as his wife was unwell and he was going out for a few days.

on Friday told the media that three special teams had been set up to search for the missing

Sources in the know of things said that Nawaz had an argument with a over the wireless and it was heard by other police officials. However, Behra said he was not aware of the issue.

On Friday, TV channels aired visuals of Nawaz entering a early on Thursday morning and checking his mobile phone.

Reports said, Nawaz was last seen entering a state-owned bus bound for Thiruvananthapuram at the Kayamkulam bus stand (about 100 kms from Kochi) on Thursday morning.

