River flooding has affected at least eight U.S. states since January, and it has become the longest-lasting since the "Great Flood" of 1927, the said.

This year's flooding is a result of early spring snowmelt and record-breaking spring rain, said on Tuesday. Since the start of 2019, many parts of the lower and lower river valleys have received more than two feet of rain, with some spots having over 40 inches of rain, reported.

As of Tuesday, about 380 river gauges have reported levels above stage in central Among them 71 gauges reported major flooding, 105 moderate flooding and 206 minor flooding, the weather service reported.

No deaths have been reported in the river flooding along the Mississippi, according to a report.

Hundreds of people died in the 1927 flooding, which remains the benchmark event for the country's biggest river.

