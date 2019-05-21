MLA, 6 others killed in attack by Naga militants in Arunachal

At least seven persons, including the MLA of Khonsa West constituency Triong Aboh, were killed on Tuesday after suspected Naga militants fired at the vehicle they were travelling in.

Police said the incident took place around 11.30 a.m. at Bogapani area in Tirap district of

Aboh, who had contested elections from Khonsa West, was travelling from Dibrugarh in to Konsa.

--IANS

sc/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)