Business Standard

MLA, 6 others killed in attack by Naga militants in Arunachal

IANS  |  Shillong 

At least seven persons, including the MLA of Khonsa West constituency Triong Aboh, were killed on Tuesday after suspected Naga militants fired at the vehicle they were travelling in.

Police said the incident took place around 11.30 a.m. at Bogapani area in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Aboh, who had contested elections from Khonsa West, was travelling from Dibrugarh in Assam to Konsa.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 16:28 IST

