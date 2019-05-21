Man carrying pistol arrested in Jammu

-
Police on Tuesday arrested a man carrying a country made pistol in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu city.
The man was spotted moving about in a suspicious manner in Shamshan Ghat Chowk of Shastri Nagar locality. "He was asked to stop after which he tried to run away, but he was chased and arrested," police said.
"He was carrying a country made pistol and live cartridges. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of law."
"The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar who was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) as a repeat criminal because of his involvement in various crimes, including attempt to murder and extortion.
"He had been recently released after his detention term under the PSA ended," police said.
