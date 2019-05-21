Rape-murder accused escapes from Bihar Police custody

A man arrested in the rape and murder case of a minor girl escaped from police custody in Bihar's district on Tuesday, police said.

Sonu Rajvanshi, accused of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, escaped from the bathroom window of station, where he was lodged early on Tuesday morning, a said.

Sonu Rajvanshi had been arrested along with Chitelala Rajvanshi, another accused in the crime that took place in Modi Bigha village in Navada.

