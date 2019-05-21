Saradha case: SC rejects Rajeev Kumar's plea

The on Tuesday turned down former Rajeev Kumar's plea seeking setting up of a special bench to hear extension of his interim protection from arrest in the Saradha scam.

The registry informed Kumar's that the matter cannot be listed this week.

Kumar was recently removed by the (EC) from the post of - Department (CID) and attached to the

The former Bengal moved the top court on Monday, after it last week withdrew protection granted to him from arrest earlier on February 5 in the Saradha case, but gave him a week to approach other courts for relief. His protection from arrest ends on Friday.

Kumar's told a vacation bench, comprising Justices and Sanjiv Khanna, that the matter required urgent listing as a week of protection from arrest was not enough and he needed more time to approach a court in Kolkata, where the lawyers were on strike.

The court, however, told Kumar's that since the earlier order was passed by a three-judge bench, it would be appropriate to approach the of the apex court for setting up of a bench. The court told the counsel that CJI was the master of the roster.

The (CBI) has accused Kumar of tampering with evidence in the Saradha case chit fund scam case to shield powerful politicians. Vacating its February 5 order, the top court on Saturday expressed concern over the manner in which the case had panned out.

