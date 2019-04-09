NIA again questions Hurriyat's Mirwaiz

The (NIA) questioned Umer Farooq for a second consecutive day on Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case, an said.

As the investigators were not satisfied with the answers given by Farooq during his questioning on Monday, he was called on Tuesday to clarify on matters related to funding to his as well as the Hurriyat Conference, the said.

Farooq was asked about his connections with hawala operators and contacts abroad. Officials sought answers to the documents seized from his residence on February 26.

According to informed sources, the NIA team asked him about details of his bank accounts, movable and immovable properties and his relatives residing in and abroad and their businesses.

Farooq was accompanied by other separatist leaders, including Abdul Gani Bhat, and

The NIA on Monday questioned Farooq for nearly eight hours at its headquarters here after he appeared before the agency after avoiding two earlier summons.

Earlier, he had expressed his inability to depose before the NIA in because of fear of threat to his life.

The NIA on Tuesday also summoned Naseem Geelani, son of separatist leader

The NIA had registered the terror funding case after violence erupted in the Valley in 2017.

The agency has arrested Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

is the of Syed Ali Geelani, who advocates Jammu and Kashmir's merger with

Shahid-ul-Islam is Farooq's and Khandey is the was arrested in August 2017.

The anti-terror agency had on January 18, 2018 filed a chargesheet against 12 persons, including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

