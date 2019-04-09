IT raids on MP CM's aides continue for third day

Income Tax Department officials here on Tuesday continued to search for a third day the premises of close aides of

The officials had on Monday recovered Rs 14.6 crore in cash, informed sources said.

The department has seized cash and documents from Ashwini Sharma, He has his office and residence in the in which the Chief Minister's on Special Duty (OSD) resides.

A huge amount of cash, gold and silver jewellery were recovered from Kakkar's Indore house and Sharma's Bhopal house, the sources said.

The searches were started at the residences and offices of Kakkar, Sharma and a Prateek Joshi on Sunday.

IT officials interrogated Kakkar till late on Monday.

--IANS

hindi-mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)