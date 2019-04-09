JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Article 370 used to stir emotions: BJP leaders

Business Standard

RSS leader shot in J&K, guard killed

IANS  |  Jammu 

A suspected militant on Tuesday shot and wounded a RSS leader, Chandrakant Singh, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, killing his guard, police said.

Singh was shot outside a hospital where he was employed by the Health Department.

His security guard was killed on the spot. The militant fled with the service rifle of the guard.

--IANS

sq/mag/mr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU