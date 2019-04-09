RSS leader shot in J&K, guard killed

A suspected militant on Tuesday shot and wounded a RSS leader, Chandrakant Singh, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, killing his guard, police said.
Singh was shot outside a hospital where he was employed by the Health Department.
His security guard was killed on the spot. The militant fled with the service rifle of the guard.
