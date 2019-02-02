Centre to use technology to seal borders with Bangladesh: Rajnath

The has decided to use a new technology to seal India's international borders with passing through and West by putting in place a comprehensive integrated border management system, said here on Saturday.

Regretting that despite requesting for years, the government in West has not provided land for fencing the state's borders with Bangladesh, Singh said: "We never received the cooperation which we should have got."

"But I would like to tell you, if we don't get cooperation from the state government, we will put in a new system," Singh told a rally here in district.

The said that during his visit to Israel, he saw the nation taking the help of technology to secure its borders.

"So we have also taken a decision that we will seal and Assam's borders with

"We will put in place a comprehensive integrated border management system. In other words, we will use technology to completely seal the borders with so that infiltrators do not enter any more.

"This will prevent smuggling of cows, drugs, and stop entry of fake notes," Singh said

Slamming the Trinamool Congres government, he said anti-national and anti-social forces are active in the state and law and order situation is "dismal".

He referred to the killing of around 100 activists, and said: "If we come to power in the state in future, we won't spare those who have killed our activists."

Ponting to the crowd, he said the huge gathering is a proof that there is no power on earth which "can prevent BJP from winning all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state this time.

"Your enthusiasm also tells me that when Assembly elections are held here in 2021, there will be a BJP Chief Minister," he added.

