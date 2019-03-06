Modalities being worked out to open 'Akshayvat' for 11 months

-
People will be allowed to freely visit the mythological Akshay Vat tree and Saraswati Koop (well) ensconced in the Allahabad Fort, here, 11 months a year, an official said on Wednesday.
A time-table and other details are being worked out after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this at the closing ceremony of the Kumbh Mela on Tuesday.
"The fort is under the Indian Army's control. We are trying to work out a system to not disturb the existing setup by the flurry of activities that would follow the opening of the area to the people," a district official told IANS.
The Prayagraj Mela Authority has been tasked with upkeep of the Akshay Vat and the Saraswati Koop.
Located at the Patalpuri Temple, the banyan tree and the well would be out of bounds for common people for one month.
Considered holy by Hindus, the Akshay Vat finds a mention in many religious scriptures and texts like the Matsya Purana and the Ramayana.
It is believed Lord Rama on his way back to Ayodhya with wife Sita and brother Laxman after vanquishing demon King Ravan, rested under the tree for three days.
When he was leaving he blessed the tree with immortality.
Before Adityanath announced their opening for common peoples ahead of the Kumbh Mela, permission from the Commandant of Allahabad Fort Ordnance Depot was needed to visit Akshay Vat and Saraswati Koop.
