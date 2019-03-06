Mehbooba leads protest against arrest of Jamaat members

-
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a protest march against the arrest of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) members in the state.
Mufti led the march of her party leaders and workers in Anantnag town.
"The arrest of members of Jamaat Moulvis and Imams affiliated with Ahle Hadith is a direct interference in our religious affairs. We won't tolerate this," said the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The JeI has been banned by the Centre and orders have been issued to seize the assets of the socio-political religious group.
The state government has, however, made it clear that orphanages and mosques run and owned by the group had been kept out of the seizure order.
