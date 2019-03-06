Mehbooba leads protest against arrest of Jamaat members

Former Chief Minister on Wednesday led a protest march against the arrest of (JeI) members in the state.

Mufti led the march of her party leaders and workers in Anantnag town.

"The arrest of members of and Imams affiliated with Ahle Hadith is a direct interference in our religious affairs. We won't tolerate this," said the of the

The has been banned by the Centre and orders have been issued to seize the assets of the socio-political religious group.

The has, however, made it clear that orphanages and mosques run and owned by the group had been kept out of the order.

--IANS

sq/mr

