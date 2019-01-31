Sikkim, Microsoft ink pact for enhancing digital literacy

The government and India on Thursday entered into a pact for revamping the state's system by enhancing digital and building new age tech capacity among students and faculty in government-run schools.

The MoU was signed between the and the technology here.

HRD Minister R.B. Subba, Upadhyaya and (Advocacy), Microsoft, Vinnie Jauhari were present at the event.

As part of the collaboration, will support the state in integration of IT content in the state board curriculum to build student capacity, in school reforms, build capacity as well as enhance digital and digital citizenship.

Subba said the government was partnering with India as part of its commitment to harness the power of technology to transform and core sectors in

The tie-up would help make the youth future ready, he said.

The government will integrate Microsoft's IT courseware and content in the State board curriculum for classes 6 to 10 and train 100 master trainers on the curriculum at the (SCERT) labs.

Based on the agreement, two schools would be identified and adopted for implementing the plan.

