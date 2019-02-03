Modi in J&K's Leh, to lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 35,000 cr

arrived in Leh on Sunday on a day-long visit to where he is slated to inaugurate developmental projects and officially kickstart the BJP's poll campaign in the state.

He started his visit by addressing a public meeting here wearing a Ladakhi gown and headgear.

After greeting the audience in Ladakhi, Modi said: "Ladakh is the land of brave people. Whether it was 1947, 1962 or the conflict, the brave people of Ladakh have always defended the sovereignty and integrity of India".



PM Modi in Leh: Once Bilaspur-Manali-Leh rail line is completed, the distance from Delhi to Leh will be reduced. It will also benefit the tourism sector. Protected Area Permit's validity has been increased to 15 days, now tourists will be able to enjoy their journey to Leh. #J&K pic.twitter.com/TWvtZMQIVP — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2019

also said that would inaugurate projects here whose foundation he had laid earlier.

"The warmth of your reception has relieved the little cold I felt when I landed here today. I was humbled by the blessings of elderly mothers who came to receive me on my arrival despite the bitter cold. I promise to return your warmth with full interest through the development of this region," Modi added.

said that over 300,000 tourists visited Leh during the last year and around a lakh also travelled to the district during that period.

"This figure is around half the total number of tourists who visited the last year. Tourism in Ladakh will reach new heights in the coming years and I promise that," Modi said

"Over 40 per cent of your population is compromised of students and your longstanding demand for setting up a university here is being fulfilled today."

is also slated to lay the foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 35,000 crore.

He will later begin the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lpoll campaign in Jammu division by addressing a mega public rally in Vijaypur town, district.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended in in view of his arrival.