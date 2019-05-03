999 centenarians to cast their vote in Himachal

Some 999 centenarians will cast their votes for Himachal Pradesh's four parliamentary seats at seven special polling stations on May 19, said on Friday.

Kangra, the state's largest district, also has the highest number of 293 centenarian voters, followed by 125 in district and 122 in district. district has five 100 plus voters, the lowest in the state.

102-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, who has never failed to cast his vote in any election -- be it Lok Sabha or the Assembly or the panchayat -- has been appointed the brand of the state Election Commission's SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) campaign.

The centenarian lives with his youngest son in the picturesque village of in district. He told IANS through his son Parkash, "I am appealing to all the voters, especially the younger generation, to spare time and elect an honest man who can take the country to new heights."

Kumar told reporters here that the centenarian voters would be welcomed in their respective polling stations.

"We have decided to target 100 per cent polling in the state and efforts have been made to identify the old persons with disabilities," he said.

Of the 7,730 polling booths in the state, seven have been set up especially for senior citizens in Bara Bhangal and Dari in district and Key in district. is one of the most rugged, inhospitable terrains in the state.

