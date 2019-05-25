Modi named Prime Minister, invited to form government

A day after Modi tendered resignation of his Council of Ministers, on Saturday invited him to form the next government.

"Exercising powers vested in him under Article 75 (1) of the Constitution, the on Saturday appointed Modi to the office of of India," a communique from said.

The also asked Modi to intimate him about the names of others to be appointed members of the Union and indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony to be held at

Modi was formally invited when he called on the President at on Saturday evening in his capacity as of the BJP Parliamentary Party, which has majority support in the Lok Sabha following the

A delegation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising President and senior leaders Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, and Nitin Gadkari, Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, President Uddhav Thakeray, AIADMK's K. Palaniswami, NPP's and NDPP Neiphiu Rio also accompanied Modi.

"A letter stating that Modi has been elected of the was handed over to the President. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President," said the communique.

