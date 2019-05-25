Odisha sends youngest MP to Lok Sabha

With Odisha sending 33 per cent women to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament will also have a woman from the state as its youngest-ever member.

Chandrani Murmu, a 25-year-old engineering graduate, has been elected on a ticket from Keonjhar seat, reserved for scheduled tribes.

At the age of 25 years and 11 months, Murmu is all set to create history by becoming the youngest member ever.

She defeated two-time BJP by a margin of 67,822 votes.

A few months ago, she was just like any other girl who was searching for a job after completing her B. Tech from Bhubaneswar-based University in 2017 and preparing for competitive exams.

"I was in search of a job after completing my engineering degree. I had never thought that I would enter and become an My nomination was unexpected and came out of the blue," said Chandrani.

She expressed her gratitude to the people of Keonjhar and for giving her the opportunity to serve the people.

Notably, her maternal grandfather was a two-time from 1980-1989. However, the family of Murmu was not active in

Indian National Lok Dal's Dushyant Chautala was the youngest MP in the 16th He was elected at the age of 26 from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

Odisha has a total of seven women MPs, making it the first state ever to have 33 per cent or the largest share of women MPs of its total of 21 seats.

--IANS

cd/kr

