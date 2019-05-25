Sinha, Ahir, Puri among 6 Modi ministers who lost polls

secured another five-year term after winning a landslide victory with the BJP bagging 303 seats on its own but despite a wave in his favour, six of his ministers lost their seats.

The ministers who lost the elections are - Manoj Sinha, Hansraj Ahir, Hardeep Singh Puri, Pon Radhakrishnan, K. and (Shiv Sena).

Sinha, who was Telecom in the Modi government, lost to Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Afzal Ansari, the brother of don-turned-politician by a margin of 1,19,392 votes in Ghazipur.

Ansari, who was the of the 'mahagathbandhan' (Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance), garnered 5,66,082 while Sinha got 4,46,690 votes.

Sinha's defeat came as a major shock for the BJP leaders as he had done a lot of development work in his area and was decribed as "vikash purush" by his supporters and sympathisers. He had won this seat in 2014 by a margin of 32,452 votes.

Ex- Puri, of State (Independent charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs in the outgoing cabinet, lost from Punjab's to Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla by a margin of 99,626 votes.

Puri got 3,45,406 votes while Aujla got 4,45,032 votes. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had fielded its but he also failed to take advantage of the "Modi wave". Jaitley had lost to Punjab's former (now Chief Minister) in by a whooping margin of more than one lakh votes.

Alphons, a for Tourism, came third in Kerala's Ernakulam. The seat was won by Congress's Hibi Eden. Eden got 4,91,263 votes and defeated CPI-M's P. Rajeev by 1,69,153 votes. Rajeev got 1,37,749 votes.

Both Puri and Alphons are members of

Another minister in the suffered a setback in Chandrapur. He lost to Balu Dhanorkar of the by a margin of 44,763 votes. Ahir was for Home in the Dhanorkar got 5,59,507 votes while Ahir got 5,14,744 votes.

Radhakrishnan also faced a crushing defeat by 2,59,933 votes from Kaniyakumari against candidate and millionaire

Vasanthakumar, who owns a popular in Tamil Nadu, had declared a total asset of Rs 412 crore in his nomination papers. He got 6,27,235 as against Radhakrishnan's 3,67,302.

Minister Ananth Geete, who represented Raigad constituency in since 2009, faced a defeat against NCP's by a margin of 31,438 votes. Geete got 4,55,530 votes and Tatkare garnered 4,86,968 votes. Geete is a of

Besides these ministers there were some prominent faces of the BJP who could not make it to the 17th Lok Sabha. and lost their elections from Puri in Odisha and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

Patra lost a neck-and-neck battle in Puri against BJD's sitting Patra got 5,26,607 votes against Mishra's 5,38,321 votes, losing by a margin of 11,714 votes.

lost a bitterly fought election against Samajwadi Party's by 1,09,997 votes. She got 4,49,180 votes while Khan got 5,59,177.

Among 71 ministers in the outgoing Modi Cabinet, 47 contested the polls and 41 of them won.

BJP won comfortably from Gandhinagar, Smriti Irani defeated from Amethi, and defeated and former BJP leader from Sahib constituency in

All three leaders were members till the polls.

--IANS

bns/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)