Modi playing politics over air strike: Ashok Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
Gujjar agitation: Demands can be met only after amendments in Constitution, says Gehlot
PM-KISAN scheme won't help Modi retain power: Gehlot
Gehlot announces raise in unemployment allowance for youth
BJP hits out at Gehlot over warning against proposed demonstration
Gehlot undergoes surgery in Mumbai, PM wishes him good health
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing politics over the IAF air strike in Balakot to draw political mileage.
Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot said Modi should answer the queries raised by senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kapil Sibal, and reveal the exact figures of the terrorists killed in the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike on February 26.
Gehlot also raised doubts over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah's claims that over 250 terrorists were killed after the IAF bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camp in Balakot.
"From where did Shah get the information? Even Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that 300 terrorists were neutralised. It's time the Prime Minister comes out with the right numbers in this context," Gehlot said.
The Chief Minister also accused Modi of degrading the level of language used in the political discourse only to reap electoral benefits. The double meaning comments made by the Prime Mister does not suit a person of his stature, Gehlot said.
Modi should remember that he is the Prime Minister of the country and not of the Bharatiya Janata Party or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he said.
Hitting back at Gehlot, BJP state unit President Madanlal Saini said: "Gehlot has joined the league of Congress leaders who are doubting the valour of the IAF by questioning the air strike in Pakistan."
--IANS
arc/arm/pgh/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU