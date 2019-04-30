Modi's code violation: SC issues notice to EC on Congress' plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Election Commission on a plea seeking direction to the poll panel to take action on complaints of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.
The petition was filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev.
The apex court said it was open to the poll body passing necessary orders in the matter. The court will hear the matter again on Thursday.
--IANS
