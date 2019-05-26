JUST IN
RBI Governor calls on Jaitley, terms it courtesy call

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Sunday.

Das, in a tweet, described the visit as a courtesy meeting. The meeting comes amidst reports and speculations of Jaitley's poor health.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister @arunjaitley this evening," Das tweeted.

Dispelling the report of Jaitley's deteriorating health, the government earlier in the day said the reports were false and baseless, and advised the media to stay clear of rumour mongering.

--IANS

rrb/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 22:48 IST

