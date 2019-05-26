Sumalatha thanks BJP for support for winning Karnataka's Mandya

South Indian Sumalatha on Sunday thanked the (BJP) for supporting her in winning the high-profile constituency in

"Sumalatha met our state B.S Yeddyurappa and senior to personally thank them, other party leaders and cadres for their support," a told IANS.

Sumalatha, 55, widow of Kannada film star and former M.H. Ambareesh, won the seat - considered a JD- - by a margin of 1,25,876 votes, defeating the ruling Janata Dal-Secular candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of and grandson of party supremo and former

also recorded the highest voter turnout in the southern state with 80.24 per cent of the 13,72,308 votes polled. Sumalatha secured 7,03,660 and Nikhil 5,77,784.

Asked if she would join the BJP, which won 25 of the state's 28 seats, Sumalatha said she would decide on May 29 after consulting the people of who overwhelmingly voted for her as the of the district.

"As May 29th is also the birthday of my husband (Ambareesh), I will go by the opinion of my people on whose demand I contested and won with their support. I will abide by their decision as the development of the district and their welfare are my utmost concern as they were of Ambareesh," she told reporters.

Sumalatha however said there was no provision for an Independent to join a party but she can extend issue-based support to the BJP.

also represented Mandya thrice, twice as JD-S member (1996-99, 1999-2004) and then as member (2004-2009). He was also a in the from October 2006 to February 2007.

--IANS

fb/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)