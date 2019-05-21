Modi, Shah meet Union Council of Ministers

and met the here at the party headquarters on Tuesday, two days ahead of the counting of votes for elections.

The meeting took place just a few hours ahead of the dinner hosted by Shah at Delhi's "The Ashok Hotel" to discuss the prospective poll results and the post-poll scenario.

Among those who attended the meeting were Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Radha Mohan Singh, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Chaudhary Birendra Singh, Uma Bharti as also of and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of

Shah had convened the meeting to thank the to thank them for the service of the nation.

--IANS

bns/akk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)