Maldives invites PM Modi to address Parliament

The on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to invite to address the House during his likely visit to the island nation early next month.

"# Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the house during his upcoming visit to the Maldives," the country's tweeted.

Former Mohamed Nasheed, who was recently appointed as of the Parliament, said on Tuesday that had requested for to address the House during his likely visit to the island nation, Independent reported.

On Wednesday, all 80 members present in the Parliament voted in favour of the resolution inviting the Indian to deliver a speech at the House.

Many lawmakers had said that it would be an honour to have an influential leader like addressing the Parliament.

Modi is likely to travel to the on June 7-8 for his first bilateral visit after assuming office for the second term, sources had said on Monday.

Modi had earlier visited the island nation in November last year to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, who assumed office after defeating in the presidential polls.

During Solih's visit to in December, had announced financial assistance of USD 1.4 billion to Male.

Several Maldivian leaders including Solih, Nasheed and former had congratulated Modi for his resounding electoral victory in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

