Trump should resign: US former Secretary of State

US former has said if he can speak to directly, he would tell him to "resign".

was supposed to attend the here to deliver an address, but he pulled out because of the partial government shutdown that has become the longest in US history.

Asked during a panel on Tuesday, what he would say to if he were seated across from him, Kerry gave one-word answer: "Resign".

"He doesn't take any of this seriously," the 2004 Democratic nominee for said on the panel, adding that he doesn't think Trump had the "ability" to have deep conversations, reported.

The did not respond to Kerry's comment, but Trump had earlier slammed the media for not understanding him and his approach to

"Last time I went to Davos, the fake news said I should not go there. This year, because of the shutdown, I decided not to go, and the fake news said I should be there. The fact is that the people understand the media better than the media understands them!" Trump tweeted before Kerry's call to resign.

Kerry, who was during Barack Obama's second term, also criticized Trump for "his insane decision" to pull out of the climate accord in June 2017, for which "people will die".

"I wish there was a lawsuit capacity that could hold people liable for such an insane decision as he has made, which is going to cost lives," he said.

"People will die because of the President's decision, and billions of dollars of damage will be done to property."

Kerry also accused the President of lying about the consequences of pulling out of the accord. Trump claimed at the time that he was leaving to pursue "fair treatment" and so that foreign leaders would no longer "laugh at us".

"I'm disappointed when a lies, and that was a lie -- there's no burden," said Kerry, adding that " did not place outside burdens levied by any other country on any other country".

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)