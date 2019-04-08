Musk in talks with Netanyahu for tunnels in Israel

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, and Neuralink, is in negotiations with to build tunnels in the country, said Israeli

"I met a man that they call Elon Musk-have you heard of him? A real genius," the New York-based quoted as saying at a campaign event last week when asked about Israel's

"Right now, we're in conversation with him to see if we can tunnel the State of "

said he and Musk ate breakfast at the Prime Minister's residence, where the billionaire mentioned tunneling, The Algemeiner reported on Sunday.

According to the state comptroller, could cost the Israeli economy $6.9 billion annually by 2030, if dire changes are not implemented.

The billionaire visited in March 2018 and has been in negotiations with to build tunnels.

If the plans work out as intended, Musk's tunneling firm -- -- could help in the development of Israel's tangled transportation network, the report said.

--IANS

rp/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)