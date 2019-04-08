RJD releases party manifesto, promises reservation

Bihar's opposition Rashtiya (RJD) on Monday released its election manifesto for the coming polls, where it has promised reservation for the Dalits, OBCs, EBCs and tribals in the private sectors

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who released the manifesto at the party headquarters here, said the main aim was to provide "bread to each plate and pens to all hands".

"We are committed to social justice and will implement remaining recommendations of the Mandal Commission," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav, former and the younger son of jailed Lalu Prasad, said if his party was voted to power, a helpline for migrant workers from would be set up to provide them with timely help.

He also said that his party will implement a 200-point roster and will amend the Constitution for reservation for government jobs.

According to the manifesto, the RJD has ensured to conduct a caste-based census in 2021.

said the party has decided to spend 6 per cent of the GDP on education and 4 per cent on

RJD has promised a tax free toddy to woo a particular community and to give a relief to millions of daily consumers of it.

Toddy is locally known as the 'poor man's beer', is consumed particularly in rural

As per the seat sharing formula of the announced on March 22, the RJD will contest 19 of the 40 seats and the nine, while smaller parties will be in contention in the remaining constituencies.0D

The seven-phase election in is scheduled from April 11 to May 19.

